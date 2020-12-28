ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of CNY tonight into Tuesday

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for lake effect snow has been posted for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Oneida, Lewis, Onondaga and Madison counties. The advisory is also in effect for Southern Jefferson County until 1 am tonight, otherwise the advisory for the rest of the counties mentioned is in effect from tonight into Tuesday.



Lake effect snow will develop initially this evening across Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Lewis counties and then drop south during the evening an fall apart as it’s doing so. A coating to an inch or two is possible with this first band of snow east of the lake and a coating to an inch is possible in the Syracuse area.

Near and especially after midnight another more intense band of snow will develop along a cold front that will be slowly dropping through CNY. The band is expected to develop across Oswego, Southern Lewis and Oneida counties between 11 and 3 am and then slowly move south into areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area between about 6 and 10 am.

This means the Tuesday morning commute will likely be a slick one for the Syracuse area. So be sure to give yourself extra time to get to work or wherever you may be going. Snowfall rates at times will probably reach 1 to 2 inches an hour along with gusty winds will cause greatly reduced visibility at times in these counties making for rough travel at times.

After 9 or 10 am the lake snow is expected to move south of the Syracuse area and weaken during the midday/early afternoon. Snow accumulations will range from about 2 to 5” for many in the advisory area, including Syracuse with up to 6 or 7” in the most persistent snows possible. Only a coating to 2” is expected across the Central and Southern Finger Lakes since the band will be weaker and on the move when it’s impacting these areas.



Be sure to check back to localsyr.com for further forecast updates.