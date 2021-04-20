ALERT: Winter weather advisories have been issued for part of CNY

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties for Wednesday.

A storm sliding just to the south and east of the area will produce some steady and at times heavy snow across much of CNY, especially to the north and west of Syracuse.

Accumulations of snow in the Advisory area are expected to range from 3 to 6 inches by late Wednesday afternoon. The highest totals are expected to occur across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall after the morning commute through lunch time and likely make the roads at least somewhat slick and sloppy, especially side streets and over the higher terrain. Visibility will also be greatly reduced in the heaviest snow to a quarter mile or less at times.

The snow will taper to scattered snow showers after 2 or 3 Wednesday afternoon with some limited lake snow Wednesday night into Thursday primarily southeast of Lake Ontario with an additional light accumulation probable. Stay tuned for updates from NewsChannel 9.