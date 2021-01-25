ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wayne County, but likely to be expanded later today

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a small part of CNY as of mid Monday morning, but later today this advisory will likely be expanded across much of if not all of CNY.

Snow will likely develop sometime between 8 and 11 am Tuesday across the region and could be heavy at times during the afternoon and afternoon/evening commute which will make for a slick and sloppy ride home Tuesday.

Snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain at times mainly south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes which would keep the snow totals down a bit there, but make things sloppier south of Syracuse.

Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches appears to be likely with the lower totals expected across the Southern Finger Lakes due to the icy mix mixing in at times.

Stay tuned for updates on this forecast from NewsChannel 9.

