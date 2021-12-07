How much new snowfall Tuesday in localized lake effect snow?

Very little if any snowfall Tuesday south of the NYS Thruway

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Oswego County effective immediately through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

5.1″ of snow in Palermo in Oswego County from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for parts of CNY including Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Lewis, and Jefferson counties until Tuesday afternoon.

An additional 1-3″ of new snowfall is possible in the lighter lake effect snow bands where a winter weather advisory remains in effect. This includes the northern suburbs of Onondaga County and areas along and north of the NYS Thruway in Madison and Oneida counties.

In Oswego County where there is a winter storm warning, an additional 4-7″ or more in the heaviest snow bands are possible by later this evening.

The second half of the day Tuesday and lake effect snow band off of Lake Ontario is expected to shift farther north into central and northern Oswego County and the Tug Hill which includes portions of Jefferson and Lewis Counties. This is where the most snow is expected to fall before the snow tapers to flurries overnight.

Forecast snowfall for Tuesday 12/7/21. Higher totals of 6″ or more are likely in narrow localized snow bands including the Tug Hill.

