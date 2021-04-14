Allergy season is here, but will the early blooming make allergies worse?

It’s that time of year when more sun shines, the air gets warmer, and the trees and grass green up and come out of dormancy. While most are excited about this time of year, some are dreading what comes along with it, namely allergies.

This spring some things are blooming a little quicker than normal due to the early warmth, abundant sunshine and the somewhat damper pattern we are settling into.

I asked Dr. Juan Sotomayor, an allergist, if he thinks with some earlier budding will make allergies worse this year? He says, “as an allergist I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve seen all types of weather conditions and it’s affects it a little bit maybe for a little earlier pollination a little later. It doesn’t really change it much it changes a little bit.”

Right now, as you can see on the pollen chart, it is mainly tree pollen that is the issue but come may is when Central New York’s most prevalent pollen, grass, becomes more of an issue and it last right through much of the summer!

Those fluffy pieces of cotton floating in the air called cottonwood which almost looks like snow will return in late May and June.

Ragweed pollen comes about during the late summer and first part of the fall.

Question…do you think the yellowish pollen we see on our vehicles in the spring and early summer is the main cause of our allergies?

According to Dr. Sotomayor, “if you see pollen, like the yellow stuff on cars. Then that’s not what’s causing your allergies. Again, that’s an irritation. It’s the stuff you can’t see. Pollen is microscopic. You can’t see it. That’s the stuff that will penetrate and cause an allergic reaction.”

So despite the early warmth this spring, if you have annual allergies to a certain type of pollen it likely will not be any worse but just your normal need for the tissues and or allergy meds to keep your sniffling and sneezing in check just as in years past.