An overall wintry end to the meteorological winter of 2020-21 but…

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

As we enter the month of March, meteorological winter has come to an end.

Does this mean we won’t see anymore snow? No.

Meteorologists and climatologists break down the seasons in groupings of three months based on temperature. It’s done this way because it’s easier to compare seasonal statistics as it is a consistent 90-day period (except for leap years). Meteorological winter is December 1 through February 28.

Before you scroll down, think about the past three months. Did you think it was warm or cold? Snowy or not so much?

We reviewed the daily data recorded at the Syracuse Airport and have the answers.

DECEMBER:

Let’s start with December.

Do you remember December being mild? If so, you’d be accurate. There were five days with highs in the 50s, including Christmas Day!

The month as a whole was 4.4 degrees warmer than normal when accounting for the highs and lows.

We didn’t see much snow either. While the Southern Tier saw 40+” of snow in less than two days, Syracuse saw a total 13.2″ the whole month. This was 19.5″ below normal. It was a slow start to the season.

JANUARY:

As for January, it did get colder, but not nearly as cold as it can get. We had no air temperatures below zero. We only had four nights where our low temperatures dipped into the single digits. We had one day (January 29th) when our high temperature only made it into the teens. Our high temperatures weren’t anything extraordinary. Our low temperatures helped our monthly average end 3.6 degrees above normal.

Our January snow wasn’t extraordinary either. Our largest 24-hour snow total was 4.9″ on January 22nd. Our monthly snow totaled 22.7″, just over 11″ below normal.

FEBRUARY:

Now for February, consistent cold for the majority of the month. This helped the snow that we did see, stay on the ground. Our biggest 24-hour snowfall of the month and the season was on February 2nd (7.9″). This boosted our total snowfall above average for the month. We are still way behind for the season though.

We had our coldest night of the season in February too. A temperature of -1 right before Valentine’s Day. Thanks to the mild weekend to round out February our highs only averaged a little over a half of a degree below average while our lows actually ended up a degree above average! The end result is a monthly average temperature of 25.1 degrees which was just under a degree below average.

2020-21 METEOROLOGICAL WINTER SEASON:

Overall, combining the three months the winter was mild with the average temperature of 28.6 degrees, or just over two degrees above average! Snowfall was well below what Syracuse typically sees too with only 62.8” of snow, or nearly 30 inches below average between December 1st and February 28th!

March can bring a wide variety of weather. Although our meteorological winter season is done, don’t rule out more snow or cold.

Needless to say, it was a tough winter for snow lovers once again in much of CNY. One would think that the odds are against having another mild and not snowy winter in 2021-22. We shall see…