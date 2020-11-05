An unusual stretch of weather in November for CNY

When many think of November one of the first things that comes to mind regarding the weather is the amount of cloud cover that shrouds CNY. That’s because it actually is one of the cloudiest months of the year along with December.

However, it appears 7 out of the first 11 days of the month will feature a good deal of sunshine thanks to a strong area of high pressure down at the ground and aloft near the Mid-Atlantic Coast. That’s right it looks pretty likely that Central New York will enjoy 7 consecutive dry days in a row in November! So this may have you wondering how rare is it to have 7 consecutive days in the month of November? It is pretty rare, but not as unusual as you might think.

Believe it or not, the longest stretch of rain and or snow free weather in November in Syracuse is 17 days back in 1939!! There also have been one 15 day dry stretch in 1914, 14 day stretch in 1904, 13 days in 1953 and most recently a 12 day stretch back in 2009!

Last November we had an 8 days in a row without any rain/snow shortly before Thanksgiving. There has also been SIX 7 consecutive day stretches of precipitation free weather in November too with the it most recently occurring in 2012.

While we’ve had this kind of dry stretch several times recently and much longer stretches over the last almost 120 years, the warmth we will be feeling is a different story.

Below are the longest consecutive 60+ degree days in November and it appears we will end up in second place when all is said and done after this incredible stretch of weather! The longest consecutive streak of 60+ degree weather in Syracuse is 9 days back in 1975 with a most recent stretch of 6 consecutive days back in 2015.

At least a few record highs will likely be challenged during this gorgeous, not November like, stretch as you can see below.

The reason for the spoiling by Mother Nature is because of the position of the jet stream. The jet stream will be plunging south out west with a trough, but be well to the north of CNY thanks to a strong area of high pressure near the East Coast. It’s the old what goes up must come down. So the jet stream is up north of us but dipping down out west.

Enjoy the great weather while it’s here because we all know it won’t last too long. Maybe tackle those Christmas decorations, exercise outside and finish up some yardwork like raking or a last mow during this period.