More tropical trouble in the Gulf!

This record setting hurricane season continues in the Atlantic Basin with more tropical systems trying to develop in the Atlantic! Yet another tropical storm has taken shape in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend just west of Florida!

Tropical Storm Sally became a tropical storm Saturday afternoon in the far Western Gulf. Sally is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane late Sunday night/Monday as it slowly makes its way across the Western Gulf and inches towards the Louisiana Coast early next week.

At this time Tropical Storm Sally is expected to make landfall as at least a category one storm with 75 to 90 mph sustained winds late Monday night/early Tuesday in Southeastern Louisiana possibly near New Orleans. Deadly storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes are expected to impact parts of the Central Gulf Coast Monday into Tuesday too.

Sally will weaken pretty quickly Tuesday into Tuesday night once it makes landfall and slowly head north. Will it impact us here in CNY? At this point it appears most, if not all of the rain from the remnants of Sally will slide south and east of the region late this upcoming week, but we will certainly be watching it closely.