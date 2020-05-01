April 2020: A little cool, a little snowy, and a little wet

April 2020 has come and gone and left CNY with a couple warm nice days, some snowy days, and some pretty soggy days too.

The average monthly temperature for April 2020 was 44.4°, which is 2.5° below average. The warmest temperature was 71° on the 13th, and the coldest was 24° on the 23rd.

What probably sticks out in your mind is the snow we had this past month. There were 6 days this April that had measurable snow at the Syracuse airport. The total snowfall for the month was 4.1″, running just above normal at 0.3″ above average.

Eighteen out of the 30 days this month had measurable precipitation at the Syracuse airport. The total amount of precipitation came to 3.59″, which is 0.40″ above normal.

April even ended with record rainfall of 1.22″ on April 30th.

If you look at the rankings from when Syracuse began recording climate data in 1902, there’s not much that makes this month stand out.

April 2020 was the:

36th Wettest

43rd Coldest

42nd Snowiest