SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow winds down overnight but just how quickly do we warm back into the 50s?? Find out below…

Lake snow weakening overnight

A skinny band of moderate lake snow will continue overnight over parts of the Finger Lakes into Cortland County. There could locally be an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow after midnight before the steady snow tapers to snow showers.

Outside the lake effect it is a mostly cloudy night with lots of mid to upper 20s for lows but it ends up cooler in outlying areas.

More mild air and sunshine returning!

After any lingering lake effect ends Thursday morning, our weather turns quiet for the end of the week.

As quickly as we chilled Wednesday, we warm right back up for the last half of the week, especially come Friday. Not only do temperatures rise late this week, low 40s Thursday and 50s Friday, but the sun returns too! In fact, we’ll go out on a limb and say the combination of plenty of sun and low 50s Friday would put it in the running for a Top Ten December day for Syracuse.

With more clouds than not Saturday we only ‘cool’ into the mid to upper 40s, while temperatures probably crack 50 again on Sunday. Normally for mid December our highs should be in the mid 30s.

Right now, it appears we should stay dry Sunday too. Any sun to start Sunday fades behind increasing clouds during the day followed by some rain Sunday night into Monday with a strong storm moving up the coast.

Staying pretty mild this weekend, but do we stay dry?

A weak cold front falls apart trying to sneak through central New York late Friday night/early Saturday. There could be a shower or two along with more clouds, but temperatures won’t cool much for the weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on the changeable weather ahead.