August was another warm month, but rainfall may surprise you

After experiencing the hottest month ever felt in recorded history in Syracuse, since 1902, you had to figure that August wasn’t going to be as toasty. Sure enough it was not, but still warm enough to tie for the 11th warmest August despite the cooler end to the month!

Syracuse reached 90 or better 5 times in the month of August with the warmest temperature being 93° on the 11th and the coolest reading was 52° on Monday morning, the last morning of the month. The average temperature for August in Syracuse ended up being 73.0° which is just over 3° above average.

When it comes to rainfall some may be surprised by this number, but certainly was higher for some compared to others in CNY thanks to the scattered variety of showers and storms that fell during the month. The most widespread rainfall occurred on two days. First was early in the month on Tuesday, August 4th when Tropical Storm Isaias moved across Eastern NY and dumped over an inch or rain for many from the Eastern Finger Lakes, including Syracuse and points east. Parts of the Central and Western Finger Lakes though did not see much rain from Isaias which is part of the reason why it is still quite dry in these areas.

The other rainier day was last Thursday, the 27th, many picked up between 1 and 2 inches of rain, with almost 2” inches of rain falling in Syracuse breaking the rainfall record for the day! Take those two days out and there and only just over an inch and a half of rain fell the rest of the month in Syracuse! Rainfall total for Syracuse in the month of August ended up being a little over 4 and a half inches, or about an inch above normal.

Will we feel yet another warmer than average month in September? It will start warm at least, but likely turn cooler by the start of the holiday weekend. We are due for a cooler month, but that does not mean anything. It certainly looks like there will be some pretty big swings with temperatures for the first part of the month which isn’t that unusual as summer starts to depart and fall begins to set in. Stay tuned.