Beautiful weather for the weekend!

Besides some morning fog through the valleys south of Syracuse Saturday morning, our weekend should kick off on a great note! High pressure will remain in control bringing the quiet weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

There may be a bit of haze in the sky on Saturday, but that would be due to some wildfire smoke. Temperatures will rise up near 80 degrees Saturday and go even warmer into the mid 80s Sunday. Thankfully dew points will remain low making it feel comfortable outside even with the rising heat.

Unsettled to start the week

An area of low pressure tracking Northeast out of the Midwest brings more humidity along with showers and storms to Central New York to start the week.

Conditions will turn quite breezy ahead of this system on Monday and some of the storms that form could have some gusty winds and hail. We will still be affected by the this storm into Tuesday with another round of showers before it finally pulls out of the northeast Tuesday night.

We may see a few leftover showers Wednesday morning, mainly east of I-81. Then the rest of the day looks partly sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the low 80s.

