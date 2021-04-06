Blocking pattern keeping us dry for now

The sun has been out in abundance for the most part going back to last Friday and will continue to shine more often than not thru Thursday before changes start to try to take place in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

Are you wondering why such little change in the weather over the last several days across CNY? You can thank the blocking area of high pressure around Greenland in the North Atlantic. This has clogged the upper levels of the atmosphere up and as a result there hasn’t been much movement of storm systems the last several days. This dry stretch thanks to the current block in the upper levels of the atmosphere certainly hasn’t helped with the dry conditions that already exist across the region.

Late this week into the weekend though this blocking pattern will break down somewhat and shift a little to the east. The result for us in CNY will be increasing odds of more clouds and better chances of rain which we do need.

Come Friday and the weekend there will likely be more clouds and at least a better chance of a few showers being around. There may not be much if any rain around Saturday, but it does look like there could be a more significant/beneficial rainfall Sunday into early next week as long as a stronger storm does in fact make it into the Northeast.

There are signs that the blocking pattern may try to reassert itself heading into the middle of April, and depending on exactly where and how extensive the blocking high near Greenland is we could see another dry period or a more unsettled stretch later this month. Stay tuned.