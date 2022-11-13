SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We will definitely have a wintry feel to our Sunday with cold temperatures and brisk winds. Is lake effect snow in the forecast?

SUNDAY:

If you thought Saturday felt chilly, Sunday will be even colder all thanks to a stronger cold front that passed through central New York last night. Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s, but you factor in a brisk 10-15 mph wind from the northwest, and it will feel like the 30s outside!

There will be some lake effect rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most on Sunday, but a light accumulation is possible over the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, the lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes. There is likely localized accumulation of 1 to 3 inches stretching from the southeast shore of Lake Ontario over Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties southeast close to the city of Syracuse, in particular the northern suburbs, and through Madison county. If you are in these areas and have travel plans early Monday, be prepared for at least a slushy accumulation on any untreated roads.

Outside this lake effect it remains mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun and cool on Monday with temperatures only rising close to 40 in the afternoon.

MID TO LATE WEEK:

We will get a break from the wet weather on Tuesday as partly sunny skies will return, but it will still be chilly with highs in the low 40s. That cold air won’t be going anywhere as our high temperatures will consistently remain in the low 40s through the week. There are also signs of a new system headed our way for Wednesday into Thursday with a mix of rain and wet snow. Once that system departs, models are also pointing towards a continued pattern of brisk winds and lake effect snow. Welcome back true Central New York November weather!

Stay tuned for updates!