SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

Any rain shower activity is well to our south Saturday morning, but skies are still rather cloudy. Expect those clouds to stick around for the first half of Saturday. By the afternoon, there may even be a bit of sun at times near and especially north of Syracuse. A cool, easterly breeze will provide a chill to air at 10-15 mph through the day.

Highs on Saturday should be within a few degrees of 60 across CNY. The warmest temperatures can be found north of Syracuse and the coolest, south where the clouds are thicker. Conditions are looking nice for the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake, but keep in mind it will still be breezy.

MOTHER’S DAY:

Good news, Moms. Mother’s Day is the pick day of the weekend! Not just because it’s a special day, but we’ll warm into the 60s with more sunshine too! This is because high pressure in Canada is making more progress to the south. The news gets even better after Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere will take up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems not only for the early part of the week but right through week’s end!

This means plenty of sunshine and gradually warmer weather as the strong May sun warms the air mass over us day to day. The week starts with temperatures near 70 degrees and likely finishes close to 80 degrees! The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday. Enjoy!