SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cooler and less humid weather has returned to Central New York, and more of the same is headed our way. Details below…

Quiet weather this evening for the Bananas…

Grab a jacket, hoodie and/or fleece/blanket if you are lucky enough to have tickets to watch the Savannah Bananas game at NBT Bank Stadium Thursday evening.

The sky will be clear to partly cloudy Thursday evening and temperatures will drop into the 50s quickly near and after sunset as the wind settles amongst the dry air. Enjoy, CNY!

Coolest night since June in store

After a cool Thursday night under a mainly clear sky as lows drop into the 40s for many, including Syracuse for the first time since June 5th, temperatures rebound nicely with abundant sunshine Friday!

Highs to end the week should climb back into the low 70s with light winds. This is great news for any outdoor plans you may have, including the kickoff to Festa Italiana! 😊

CNY pampered this weekend?

We should stay in the 70s for highs this weekend with sunshine filtered by high clouds Saturday compliments of Hurricane Lee. Consider ourselves lucky here in CNY, because our friends to the east in New England, especially Eastern New England, will likely deal with more significant impacts from ‘Lee’.

The end of the weekend is expected to feature some more sun and highs warming to near 75.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.