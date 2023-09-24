SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a mainly gray and kind of damp end to the weekend, but improvements are on the way! Find out below when we turn brighter and warmer again…

Cool and a bit damp to end weekend, but…

With the remnants of Ophelia slowly moving away from the central New York tonight we expect the clouds to be stubborn although it does look like any light rain and drizzle would shift south of Syracuse after midnight.

With all the clouds look for temperatures to stay above 50 for most overnight.

High pressure to the rescue

One of the reasons Ophelia moves away from central New York is a strong area of high pressure in southeast Canada. This system flexes its muscles and builds south later tonight into at least much of next week. The high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere helping shunt the tropical moisture to the south, and lead to improving weather again to start the new week and beyond!

Look for a brighter day on Monday with temperatures back into the low 70s, and just a very small chance of an shower south of Syracuse .

Yes, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonable temperatures most, if not all of the upcoming week and possibly beyond that!

Fly in the ointment??

The one part of the week we’ll watch for closely is later Thursday afternoon into Friday. With our winds out of the east or east-southeast much of the week, there is a chance by late week enough moisture sneaks back into Central New York to cause some light showers.

Regardless of the small shower chance Thursday/Friday, high pressure would build right back in for the weekend.

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September and the start of October.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.