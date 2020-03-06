Brighter evenings in store

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Central New York hit a milestone in terms of sunsets on Friday. It’s now the time of year where the sun goes below the horizon in the 6 o’clock hour and it’s quickly going to get later and later.

Thanks to daylight saving time, we spring the clock forward at 2 a.m. Sunday. The sunset to end the weekend is then 7:03 p.m. Sunsets will be 7 o’clock or later until the first day of Fall.

By the end of March, the sun won’t set until 7:30 p.m. and by the end of April, we’ll be in the 8 o’clock hour.



Here are some brighter or warmer days to look forward to…