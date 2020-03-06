Brighter evenings in store

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Central New York hit a milestone in terms of sunsets on Friday. It’s now the time of year where the sun goes below the horizon in the 6 o’clock hour and it’s quickly going to get later and later.

Thanks to daylight saving time, we spring the clock forward at 2 a.m. Sunday. The sunset to end the weekend is then 7:03 p.m.  Sunsets will be 7 o’clock or later until the first day of Fall.

By the end of March, the sun won’t set until 7:30 p.m. and by the end of April, we’ll be in the 8 o’clock hour.


Here are some brighter or warmer days to look forward to…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected