SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friday looks to be a decent fall day across central New York but what is the latest on the weekend? Details are below…

Quiet end of the week

Behind Thursday’s cold front, high pressure briefly noses its way south from Canada to end the week.

With the clearing skies this evening and light winds, our temperatures drop quickly and settle into the low 40s with some mid to upper 30s in outlying areas. We would go cooler than that but some fog or low clouds try to reform late at night.

Any fog or low clouds burn off Friday morning and we ae left with sun and clouds the rest of the day with seasonable temperatures.

Rain tries to return for the weekend

Enjoy the quiet, decent weather to round out the week, though, because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather heading into the weekend.

It still looks like we are on a sharp cut off in the widespread rain across the region with the best chance for widespread rain south of Syracuse. For the time being we are keeping a few showers in or the Syracuse area during the afternoon, but it is quite possible that Syracuse stays dry Saturday. North of Syracuse it likely ends up dry Saturday with even a bit of sun not of the question.

Beyond that it remains pretty cloudy to end the weekend but just a few scattered showers for Sunday. There is also plenty of rain-free time to allow you to get your outdoor activities in and chores done.

Temperatures this weekend are in the 50s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.