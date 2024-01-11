SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One storm is departing the Northeast, but we are already starting to focus on our third storm slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday…

Lake snow continues Thursday evening

We’ll catch a little break from the high wind gusts Thursday, with a much lighter breeze expected.

Thursday is also a little colder, so we’re expecting a persistent band of light to moderate lake effect coming off the east end of Lake Ontario focused on the western part of the Tug Hill.

For this reason, there is a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties (the Tug Hill) until 1am Friday. Additional accumulations up over the Tug Hill will be 1 to 3 inches with locally higher totals.

Quiet for Friday…during the day

Although stormy weather will be with us at times over the weekend, the weather during the day Friday is quiet.

It is dry and the winds are relatively light.

There is some sunshine around midday into the afternoon. That warms us into the upper 30s, maybe even touching 40 over parts of the Finger Lakes.

A repeat performance this weekend?

Yup! This next storm we’re watching for Friday night into Saturday is looking like a copy and paste of this most recent storm. It’s taking a similar path into the Great Lakes and throwing the same weather issues into CNY: rain, snow, and wind.

Click here to get the latest on the next storm and its impacts for us here in central New York.