SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –It remained chilly on Thursday with some snow, but a warmup is still in our future. Find out more below…

An end to the snow tonight

The light snow that has been over central New York much of Thursday is moving out tonight but our skies remain cloudy.

However, today’s snow is a sign that mild air is on the move toward central New York and all the Northeast. In fact, temperatures may not drop too much with lows only near the freezing mark.

A December Thaw still in the works

While we were in the 30s on Thursday, on Friday we climb into the 40s then we are in the 50s over the weekend with an increasing southerly wind.

But what about any rain?

Saturday looks dry at this point, so we await a cold front to bring us rain. This happens Sunday and it could come down hard at times. We could end up with totals of an inch or more of rain by the end of the day.

Quick changes coming at the end of the weekend

A sharp change to colder weather comes Sunday night as the cold front moves through and a changeover to snow occurs.

Several inches of snow are possible by Monday morning with the highest totals over the higher elevations. While snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on this change back to winter.