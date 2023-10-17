SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Nicer weather on the way, but how nice does it get Wednesday and Thursday? Find out below…

Midweek improvements ahead

The storm system across the Canadian Maritimes responsible for the showery, breezy and unseasonably cool weather we’ve been experiencing the last several days continues to pull away tonight into Wednesday. This will continue to lead to slow improvements with mainly quiet weather expected tonight and more breaks of sun on Wednesday.

Lows drop into the 40s tonight followed by a milder and brighter/sunnier Wednesday and especially Thursday. No, we won’t be getting into the 80s this time, but will 60s to near 70 do?

Umbrella needed by late in the week again?

We stay breezy and mild but are probably going to have to deal with at least a few showers on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs warm well into the 60s once again with a southerly breeze.

Not another damp, cool weekend?

A more substantial batch of rain could very well impact CNY this weekend with a developing nor’easter near the East Coast, which will be accompanied by gusty winds and falling temperatures.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.