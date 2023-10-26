SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We made it to 70° or better the last three days. What will Mother Nature do for an encore Friday?!?! Find out how warm it gets late this week.

Don’t put away the shorts just yet

This unseasonably warm stretch of weather is going to hang on through the start of the day Saturday. Temperatures are going to be some 15 to 20 degrees above normal for late October, and warm enough to keep the t-shirts and shorts on hand.

Friday highs may reach the mid to perhaps upper 70s with a breeze and bit of humidity too!

Unfortunately, it’s not looking bright and sunny Friday, but we’ll see enough intervals of sun between the clouds to brighten our moods.

The change to cooler weather comes on Saturday as a cold front moves through and that brings 50s back into the picture.

Rain for the weekend again?

Friday the threat of showers is pretty low. Some passing showers through midday can’t be ruled out, however majority if the day is rain-free.

There should be a few more showers Saturday morning as a cold front moves through but it dries out in the afternoon allowing you to get out to the apple orchards and pumpkin patches or to take care of some leaves in the yard.

We expect more widespread showers to develop on Sunday morning. This definitely looks to be the wettest and coolest day of the upcoming weekend. The chances of widespread rain increase the farther south you travel from Syracuse. However, majority of the area will be dealing with showers. Watch the radar when trying to make your outdoor plans.

Also keep in mind that it will be much colder in the 40s to near 40 and windy. We’re about to slip into a cooler than normal pattern as we flip the calendar over from October to November next week!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.