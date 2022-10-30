SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Ending the last weekend of October on a beautiful note courtesy of high pressure. Changes ahead for Halloween. Spooky details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds slowly build back into the area overnight as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves in. Still, we stay dry. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

HALLOWEEN:

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes making for some spooky changes to Halloween. We say bye to the sunshine and hello to creepy clouds. Passing light showers become possible, this includes during the evening for ghosts and goblins who want to have some trick-or-treat fun. It won’t be a washout as rainfall will stay light! Afternoon highs into the low to mid 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s during trick-or-treat times.

INTO MIDWEEK:

Few showers stick around for Tuesday. Still, not a washout with limited moisture. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Mild temperature trend going strong through midweek. High pressure in place keeping us dry under a mostly sunny sky!