SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature continues to spoil CNY, but a brief change looks to be on the way. Find out what the change is below…

Clouds get in the way across CNY

Clouds are expected to continue to increase overnight Thursday night as high pressure temporarily loosens its grip over us with possibly a few showers and or a bit of drizzle towards Friday morning.

It won’t be as cool/chilly due to the extra clouds which is nice. Syracuse and many spots may not drop below 50! However, those increasing clouds may make it tough to see the final Supermoon of the year.

Maybeee…some drops

There is a potential fly in the ointment that may impact us late Thursday night into Friday to interrupt our dry weather. With our winds turning to the east-southeast, enough moisture likely sneaks back into Central New York and cause a few showers and or a bit of drizzle. The most likely time for that to happen, if it happens at all, seems to be late Thursday night and Friday.

The extra cloud cover should also keep most areas cooler than the last few days. Syracuse, for example, may not reach 70 Friday and areas south of Syracuse struggle to get into the mid 60s.

Winning Weekend!

Regardless of the shower chance to end the week, high pressure is expected to build right back in for the weekend. That means more sunshine and even warmer air to round out September Saturday, and start October on Sunday!

This summery weather is likely to last a while. Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.