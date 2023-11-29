SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Central New Yorkers could miss out on a spectacular view overhead Thursday night due to increasing clouds.

With a geomagnetic storm affecting the Earth, this means the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible in skies across the northern half of the United States.

The geomagnetic storm is a result of several coronal mass ejections from the sun that took place on Monday and Tuesday. This is a process by which a solar flare creates a large suspension of plasma. Particles of that plasma then travel toward the Earth, down polar magnetic fields, and enter our atmosphere.

As these particles meet up with different gases our atmosphere is comprised of, this is when the bright, colorful glow appears.

Here in Central New York, those bright strands of green and purple have the potential to be seen beginning later Thursday evening if the weather cooperates.

Unfortunately, clouds are on the increase in the evening and our skies would turn cloudy by midnight when the Northern Lights would peak in intensity. If the clouds are slower to arrive we will let you know.

To get the best view, we need minimal cloud cover overhead. It is also recommended that you get somewhere well away from the influence of city lights in a completely dark area and look north after 10 p.m.

If you get a great picture of the Northern Lights, don’t forget to share it with us!