SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We know this current sunny weather can’t last forever but how cloudy does it get this weekend and how about our rain chances? Details below…

Quiet weather for Friday evening plans

Our nice weather from the end of the week spills into Friday. There will be some high clouds streaming in from the south, but it stays dry, and this evening won’t be as cool as the past several evenings. We should stay in the 60s a bit longer this evening in Syracuse.

The overnight is not as cool with most spots settling into the upper 40s. Here in Syracuse we may stay above 50 degrees tonight.

Any rain in sight?

Low pressure off the Southeast US coast turned into Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday afternoon and is expected to move inland over North Carolina Saturday before it weakens over the Mid Atlantic states the rest of the weekend.

So, what is its impact on Central New York??

While the center of the storm will stay well to our south, the moisture associated with Ophelia streams well north.

First, those high clouds coming in over us tonight are on the northern fringe of the storm. The clouds should be thin enough Saturday morning for some sun, but they will thicken quickly midday, so we all end up cloudy in the afternoon,

The best chance to see rain on Saturday will be during the late afternoon and evening south of Syracuse. Think places like Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich and Cooperstown

With the remnants of Ophelia not moving much after Saturday there will likely be a few showers to contend with on Sunday over all of Central New York as well, but don’t expect an all-day washout.

High pressure to the rescue

One of the reasons Ophelia stalls and weakens to our south is high pressure in southeast Canada. This system flexes its muscles and builds south for the end of the weekend and early next week. This will help shunt the tropical moisture to the south, so our weather improves again.

We are looking at another dry stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonable temperatures early to mid-next week.

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.