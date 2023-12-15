SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re going to take a break from any snow for a while as temperatures remain mild into the weekend. Find out the details below…

Mild temps stick around this weekend

After sunshine and 50s on Friday in Syracuse what can Mother Nature due for an encore?

With more clouds than not Saturday we only ‘cool’ into the mid to upper 40s, while temperatures probably crack 50 again on Sunday. Normally for mid December our highs should be in the mid 30s.

These clouds come courtesy of a weakening cold front. Worse case scenario is this front squeezes out a few light showers but most would stay dry.

Rain returns for the end of the weekend and Monday

Our next weather system is coming north out of the Gulf of Mexico so it will have plenty of moisture to work with. Normally this time of year a system like this tracking up the coast would throw up a red flag for the potential of accumulating snow. But there is no cold air in place. The rain from this system comes in by the late afternoon Sunday. Look for a steady rain Sunday night into Monday which could be heavy at times.

As much as 1-3″ of rainfall is expect during this time. Watch for ponding on the roads and low visibility for the Monday morning commute. River and streams across the area will rise quite a bit on Monday so at some point this weekend Flood Watches may have to be issued for parts of central New York.

Winter makes a comeback

A cold front is moving through late Monday so look for colder air to return so the tail end of this wet weather maker should end as some snow Monday night lingering into Tuesday. There could even be a light accumulation along with a very gust northwest wind.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.