SYRACUSE, N.Y. – It was a damp ending to our week in central New York. Is there any more rain for the weekend. Details are below…

Wet weather to end the week

A disturbance in the jet stream winds is now east of central New York so the steady rain is done for the night. Overnight there are just a few spotty showers or some drizzle around.

With the rain earlier we’ve seen temperatures drop into the 40s but we won’t see much more of a drop the rest of the night.

Damp but mild weekend

A whole separate area of low pressure moves in for Saturday with the chance for some new showers as we start the weekend. Despite wet weather and clouds around it looks like our temperatures may actually make it into the upper 40s here in Syracuse and parts of the southern Finger Lakes could touch 50 degrees!

Another shot of steady rain is scheduled to move in on Sunday afternoon thanks low pressure approaching from the west but again our temperatures stay mild.

Things are coming into better focus for Monday. An area of low pressure develops off the East Coast. All our computer models today agree that this low will be too weak or too far east of us to bring us any significant snow. Instead, look for rain showers early in the day to transition to some snow showers later in the afternoon into the night. That could give Syracuse a light accumulation.

