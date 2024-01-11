SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One storm is departing the Northeast, but we are already starting to focus on our third storm slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday…

Lake snow winds down overnight

The light rain and snow showers that were over central New York much of the afternoon are slowly winding down.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is cancelled for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties (the Tug Hill) as any additional snowfall overnight will only amount to an inch or two.

Quiet for Friday…at least during the day

Although stormy weather will be with us at times over the weekend, the weather during the day Friday is quiet.

It is dry and the winds are relatively light.

There is some sunshine around midday into the afternoon. That warms us into the upper 30s, maybe even touching 40 over parts of the Finger Lakes.

A repeat performance this weekend?

Yup! This next storm we’re watching for Friday night into Saturday is looking like a copy and paste of this most recent storm. It’s taking a similar path into the Great Lakes and throwing the same weather issues into CNY: rain, snow, and wind.

Click here to get the latest on the next storm and its impacts for us here in central New York.