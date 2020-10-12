Coldest air mass of the season arrives with a bit of snow for some this weekend?

It’s now mid-October in CNY less than three weeks from Halloween and November so surely many of you are probably wondering if there’s any snow possible on the horizon.

Well, the steering currents in the upper levels of the atmosphere, also known as the jet stream, are going to take a pretty significant dip to the south of us Friday into at least the start of the weekend.

The much colder Canadian are will plunge into the Great Lakes and Northeast, including CNY Friday into Saturday. As this colder air crosses the 60 something degree waters of the Great Lakes some pretty good lake effect will likely result downwind of the lakes.

At this time it appears areas east-northeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario will have the best chance to see lake effect rain and dare I say even snow mainly up in elevation! Lake effect off Lake Erie will probable affect CNY at times, but isn’t expected to be that significant. Parts of the Tug Hill may not only see the first snow, but they could even see a bit of an accumulation if the winds align right.

Highs Friday will likely only be within a few degrees of 50 and temperatures may very well struggle to even make 50 Saturday! So again, the areas that have the best chance of seeing a little snow at least in the air will be the hills/higher terrain Friday night/Saturday time frame.

What about the Syracuse area? There may be a bit of graupel (ice pellets) and snow, but there probably won’t be much if any in the air for the Syracuse area and lower terrain this weekend.

If Syracuse does see any flakes in the air that will not be unusual at all since the average first flakes of snow occur in the middle of October. So yes, the first flakes of the season could occur right on time! We do see measurable snow in October every three years and as you can see below the last time it occurred was back in 2016 late in the month. So I guess one could say we are due?

There are conflicting signs as to how the weather turns for next week with one long range forecast model having us turn milder again with little to no chances of snow, while the other set of long range data suggest it will be turning colder again with at least one or two even better chances of snow to fly next week. Right now we are leaning towards the milder solution for next week. Stay tuned.