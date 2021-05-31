NEW: Comfortable now, but mid summer heat returns pretty soon

Those that love the 70s for highs be sure to enjoy this week, because come the weekend into the first full week of June the pattern is about to change for the hotter!

The core of the strongest winds aloft also known as the jet stream is off to the south of us now and inches closer to the region later this week but over the weekend into next week it is looking more and more like the jet stream slides well north of Central New York.

So remember when the jet stream is south of us it means at or below normal temperatures, but when this river of air is north of you the warmer air builds in. So with that said, have the boating, pool and beach plans ready to go, and the air conditioning and fans too for the upcoming weekend into next week!

The ridge of high pressure building in this weekend will rule into much of the first full week of June resulting in a good deal of sun, more humidity and highs well into the 80s and low 90s at least for several days. This could very well be the first heatwave of 2021 possibly starting Sunday. By the way, the definition of a heatwave in CNY is at least 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree heat.

The longest consecutive stretch of 90+ degree days in June in Syracuse is 4 which has happened many times, most recently last June. We could give match that run at least!

Stay tuned for updates on this potential heatwave over the coming days.