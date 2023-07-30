SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You can give the fans and air conditioners a break today as the heat and humidity has moved out! The best day of the weekend is ahead for Sunday with some refreshing temperatures. Details are below…

It was a damp start to the weekend, but how much rain fell across Central New York Saturday? Click here to find out.

Cooler Sunday

Even with a good deal of sunshine today, we expect temperatures only to warm into the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon which will only be the third time we haven’t warmed to at least 80 degrees in Syracuse this month! The last time Syracuse felt a high below 80 degrees was all the way back on July 10th when the high only made it to 69 due to the rain and clouds that day.

More importantly, the dew points drop into the 50s which will feel very refreshing! Sunday certainly is the pick day for anything you may have planned outdoors this weekend.

Stays refreshing to end July & start August

It looks like this change to cooler and less humid air is going to last for several days too. There is another cold front coming through on Monday with a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm during the late morning and afternoon. Highs to start the new week are near 75 with low humidity levels.

In the wake of this front is another pleasant, even slightly cooler air mass taking us into the middle of next week and the beginning of August.

The heat and humidity will be making a return for Thursday and especially Friday as winds shift to a southwest flow. This will bring the summer-like warmth back into central New York.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.