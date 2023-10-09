SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s not perfect/great the next few days, but not bad either. Details are below…

lake effect rain not an issue for most

After more soaking rain Sunday night east of Lake Ontario, finally the winds have shifted southwest enough to push the band of rain out of most of CNY.

Other than a few passing showers and sprinkles, most areas will have plenty of dry time through Tuesday. We do expect occasional lake effect rain showers to impact areas between the U.S. Canadian border and the south shore of Lake Ontario into the Tug Hill late tonight into Tuesday, but nothing significant is expected.

Remaining cool and breezy

The cool weather will linger through the week, but the breeze is expected to let up as the week progresses. Highs are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s through the rest of the week which is at or a bit below average for mid-October, while lows will be mainly in the 40s. So yes, no more taste of summer like we had last week. Sorry warm weather lovers.

Rain chances linger through midweek

Other than some lake showers Wednesday, mainly north and west of Syracuse, and maybe a shower or two Thursday the rest of the week is looking pretty dry.

As you can see below the rain chances are pretty low this week.

Enjoy the mainly quiet, decent weather, though, because it appears another storm system may very well impact our weather with some rain heading into the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.