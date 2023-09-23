SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We knew the sunny weather we’ve had the last several days couldn’t last forever but will there be any improvement Sunday? Details below…

Rain tries to sneak in this weekend but…

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall over Southeastern North Carolina near Emerald Isle just before sunrise this morning. Ophelia continues to weaken today into Sunday as it slowly moves north and northeast over the weekend into the Mid-Atlantic states to round out the weekend.

So, what is its impact on Central New York for the end of the weekend??

With the remnants of Ophelia not moving much after Saturday night there will likely be at least few showers to contend with tonight into Sunday especially from Syracuse south, but we don’t expect an all-day washout even south of Syracuse. In fact, Syracuse will likely end up with a tenth of an inch of rain or less the rest of the weekend.

With all the cloud cover around we would also expect temperatures to remain cool to end the weekend with most in the low to mid 60s. North of Syracuse where wet weather is less likely some spots may sneak into the upper 60s.

High pressure comes to the rescue

One of the reasons Ophelia stalls and weakens to our south is high pressure in southeast Canada. This system flexes its muscles and builds south for the end of the weekend and into next week. This high acts like a big roadblock in the atmosphere and will help shunt the tropical moisture to the south, so our weather improves again to start the new week and beyond!

It starts with a brighter day on Monday with temperatures back into the low 70s.

Yes, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonable temperatures most, if not all of next week and possibly beyond that!

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.