SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Turning chillier with a little snow, but not much. How chilly does it get the next couple of days? Find out below…

Chill in the air through midweek

After feeling the mid-30s for highs on Tuesday, our cold peaks on Wednesday with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. Normal high temperatures are near 40 this time of year.

A little snow but nothing to write home about

Also, the weather looks pretty uneventful midweek with a few more lake snow showers through Wednesday morning otherwise it is another cloudy and cool day. Any accumulation of snow is light, say an inch or less, especially over the hilltops during this time.

A December Thaw in the works

A bit of snow is expected to fall Thursday ahead of an approaching warm front. Again, nothing heavy here with the most likely accumulation of an inch or less. However, the snow is a sign that mild air is on the move toward central New York and all the Northeast.

While we are still in the 30s on Thursday, on Friday we climb into the 40s then we are in the 50s over the weekend with an increasing southerly wind.

But what about any rain?

Saturday looks dry at this point, so we await a cold front to bring us rain. This happens Sunday into Sunday night before cooler air finally returns.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.