SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was another in a string of dreary days Friday across central New York. Is there any drier or sunnier weather on the way as we look ahead to the new year? The details are below…

Can’t shake the showers just yet

As a cold front moves through Friday night, rain will start to mix in with and eventually change over to some snow showers as colder air builds in.

Accumulations will be light and mainly confined to our higher terrain areas like the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse, where a coating to around an inch of snow is possible.

Cooler to end December

Temperatures for Friday were cooler in the 40s but still above normal for this time of year.

With the cold front moving through Friday night, highs on Saturday and Sunday end up in the upper 30s to around 40—cooler, yes, but still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

There is a weak weather system that approaches central New York after sunset Sunday, just in time for New Year’s Eve. There should be some snow showers around the first part of the night but as it looks now any accumulations are light and temperatures are mostly above freezing minimizing the impact on travel.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.