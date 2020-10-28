Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend; How the time change has evolved

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDING:

This Sunday marks the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) which means we get an extra hour to this weekend and another hour of sleep Saturday night.

When you turn your clocks back you should check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors too.

HISTORY BEHIND DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME:

Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in Germany in 1916 during WWI to help save energy during the war. Many other European countries followed Germany’s lead to implement DST soon thereafter. The U.S. used DST for the first time in 1918 and called it “Fast Time”. The idea to have DST in the U.S. was sparked by Robert Garland after he came across it in the United Kingdom.

Several months after DST was implemented in the U.S. it was repealed and only a certain cities like New York, Pittsburgh and Boston continued to use it. It wasn’t until the height of WWII in 1942 that F.D.R. brought DST back continuously from February 9th, 1942 through September 30th,1945. For those three plus years Daylight Saving Time was referred to as “War Time”.

Between the end of WWII in 1945 and 1966 there were no rules for DST in the U.S. This caused lots of confusion among any form of transportation scheduling and the broadcast industry as well.

This widespread confusion led to implementation of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 which did provide any state the option to opt out. The act had DST start the last Sunday in April and end the last Sunday in October.

Only one state in the lower 48 of the U.S. doesn’t partake in DST. Other than the Navajo Nation in Northeast Arizona, the rest of Arizona sticks to Standard Time.

From January 1974 to April 1975 the U.S. was continuously in DST in an attempt to save energy in response to the oil embargo/energy crisis. This didn’t produce enough savings and therefore Standard Time was reintroduced in the winter of 1975-76.

In 1987 the practicing of DST went from six to seven months and was revised several times between 1987 and 2006.

The current schedule we use came about from the Energy Policy Act of 2005 which was implemented in 2007 and is the schedule we follow today.

Enjoy the extra hour this weekend, but get ready for a sunset before 5 p.m. on Sunday!