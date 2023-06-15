SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Despite our recent rain, most of Central New York is still classified as abnormally dry as of the latest Drought Monitor.

This latest update accounts for conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

We entered the abnormally dry category in Syracuse with the last update on Thursday, June 8.

By the end of April, we still had a sizeable surplus of precipitation, running about three inches above average year-to-date.

However, after a rather dry May—the tenth driest on record in Syracuse, to be exact—the surplus shrank to just 0.94” above average.

As of the end of the day Wednesday, June 14, our year-to-date rainfall total in Syracuse is 18.37”, now back up to 1.73” above average.

We were helped out quite a bit by widespread rain moving through on Monday, totaling 1.49” at the Syracuse airport.

Despite the recent much-needed rainfall, it wasn’t enough for our region to be removed from the abnormally dry classification.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, producer of the Drought Monitor, our recent rainfall “did little to improve antecedent dryness, acting only to halt ongoing deterioration.”

In other words, while drought conditions didn’t worsen, effects like stunted crop growth, browning of lawns, and wilting gardens have effectively been paused, but could continue if we don’t keep getting some rain.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.