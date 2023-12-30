SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It looks like 2023 goes out with some snow but will it impact your New Year’s Eve travel plans? The details are below…

Cooler to end December

The weather remains seasonable cool for Saturday night but that cool air coming over a relatively mild Lake Ontario (it is running 3 to 4 degrees above normal) will keep the lake effect snow showers going through much of the night. Little if any accumulation is expected except over the hills south of Syracuse where a few spots may squeeze out an inch or so by morning.

Any snow for New Year’s Eve?

If you are travelling around central New York before sunset Sunday, you have no weather concerns. It is cloudy but dry day.

There is, however, a weak weather system that approaches central New York after sunset Sunday, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Some light snow develops the first part of the night and makes it about as far north as the south shore of Lake Ontario. The Tug Hill and especially the North Country look to remain dry New Year’s Eve.

Where it does snow New Year’s Eve, any accumulations are light and temperatures are mostly above freezing through the evening, minimizing the impact on travel. Just keep an eye out on secondary roads and in general over higher elevations where roads could get a bit slick. This snow should taper before sunrise New Year’s Day.

Quiet start to 2024

The system binging us snow New Year’s Eve is passing to our south and east of central New York so we would expect quiet weather to start 2024. There are more clouds than sun and we can’t rule out a few flurries. Temperatures are seasonable.

We have a better chance of sun on Day 2 of 2024 (Tuesday) and temperatures respond accordingly as our high approaches 40 degrees.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.