SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After another beautiful day on Thursday, should we keep the sunglasses handy right through the weekend or have the umbrella on standby? Details below…

Remaining dry on Friday

High pressure will gradually start to drift away on Friday. While we do look to stay dry, some high clouds courtesy of an area of low pressure moving up the East Coast and turns into Tropical Storm Ophelia will move in and filter our sunshine beginning late Friday afternoon.

Despite some added cloud cover, we still expect pleasant temperatures in the low 70s on Friday. Considering our average high is 71, it will be a seasonable day.

Any rain in sight?

As the aforementioned area of low pressure (Ophelia) moves inland over North Carolina into the Mid Atlantic states, the chance for showers will enter the region over the weekend.

The best chance to see rain on Saturday will be during the afternoon and evening, and in particular from Syracuse southeastward.

There will likely be a few showers to contend with on Sunday as well, but don’t expect an all-day washout.

Some uncertainty still exists with how far north this system travels—and in turn just how much rain we will see—so you’ll want to keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.