Driest March on record thus far?

Your lawn looking pretty brown? I’m sure it is since we haven’t reached the growing season yet here in Central New York. Yes, the grass is dormant and typically doesn’t start greening up until later in April.

So you have the dormant lawns and when you add in that there hasn’t been much water falling from the sky this month that certainly isn’t helping our yards get any greener.

The deficit for the month of March has now grown to over an inch and a half and for the year is approaching and inch and three quarters.

So where does this March rank among the driest Marches on record in Syracuse through the first 22 days of the month? You guessed it! First! That’s right. So far March 2021 ranks as the driest March on record!

Now we still have over a week left in the month and there are at least a couple more opportunities of a decent amount of precipitation.

For this reason we almost certain that we will NOT experience the driest March on record and there’s even a distinct chance this March won’t be in the top 5 driest Marches! All we need is just over two thirds of an inch of rain and we are out of the top 5 as you can see on list below.

So combine the lack of precipitation in March thus far, a drier than normal ground that’s getting drier, and the normal kindling, dead/dormant brush, all around CNY that normally exists in the late winter/early spring and you have an increasing threat of brushfires over the coming days.

For this reason, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) implemented a statewide annual spring burn ban since 2009 that runs from March 16th thru May 14th. Since they’ve started the burn ban the number of wildfires in New York State has decreases over 40%! Needless to say their annual ban is working! The ban is also intended to reduce air pollution and is why burning garbage and leaves is prohibited year round.