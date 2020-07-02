Drought Monitor: Abnormally dry conditions expanded to include Syracuse and more of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)–

According to the latest drought report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released June 30, abnormally dry conditions continue across parts of Northern New York and the Finger Lakes. New with this report, the immediate Syracuse and Oswego areas are now abnormally dry, and portions of the St. Lawrence near Watertown are in a moderate drought.

Syracuse received 1.46″ of rainfall for the month of June which was 1.85″ below normal for the month despite picking up almost an inch of new rain the last week of June. As of July 1st Syracuse is running 0.45” of precipitation below normal for the year.

Watertown received 1.22″ of rainfall for the month of June which is 1.63” below normal for the month, and as of July 1st 3.3”of precipitation below normal for the year thus far.

Even though most of the area saw some much needed rainfall the last week in June, it still has not been rainy enough to show improvements in the drought monitor. The recent lack of decent rainfall has led to dry conditions across the area and parts of New England.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted/planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early/ gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.