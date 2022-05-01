SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a chilly, and frosty morning for some, temperatures will warm up very quickly across central New York today with high temperatures above average!

SUNDAY:

Sunday is an even warmer day with some spots reaching close to 70 degrees! Conditions look perfect for the Mountain Goat run this morning or perhaps you have a tee time to play a round of golf. Any outdoor activities will be smooth sailing as skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase through the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY:

The clouds Sunday afternoon are ahead of a frontal system that brings showers in for Sunday night into Monday. This system is weakening as it moves into the dry air over us so there won’t be much rain across Central New York. Most of us end up with a third of an inch of rain or less by sunset Monday.

With the clouds and showers around, Monday won’t be quite as warm as Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the lower 60s.

THROUGH THE WEEK

After a quiet and mild Tuesday, the next chance for wet weather will arrive. Wednesday. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the mid 60s, but once that storm passes, temperatures will cooling down into the upper 50s to wrap up the work week.