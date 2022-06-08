SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –It may be a cloudy start Wednesday but have the shades in hand as the sun returns.

WEDNESDAY:

There are some extra clouds around to start the day, but more sun develops later this morning into the afternoon.

It’s a very comfortable day too with highs in the low to mid 70s and a nice breeze to boot.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another area of low pressure developing along the stalled cold front to our south could send a quick shot of rain into CNY late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday before we turn drier as Thursday progresses.

Lows Wednesday night drop into the 50s and highs are cool for June on Thursday in the 60s as the clouds linger even when the rain tapers.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy breeze and comfortable air. Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year.

By the way, the average high for the 10th day of June is 76°.

What about the weekend weather? There’s some uncertainty right now regarding the weekend outlook, but things will become clearer as we head towards the weekend. At the very least be prepared for cooler than normal and the possibility of some showers both days.