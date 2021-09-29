Fall Foliage Report #4: Peak and near peak foliage make an appearance

The fourth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move into early October! September 29th – October 5th and colors peaking in parts of the Adirondacks namely the high peaks region where reds and oranges are the most prolific, especially in and around Lake Placid.

Some nice colors are also shining through now across parts of the Catskills, Northern Oswego and Northern Jefferson counties too. The rest of CNY is just starting to see splashes of color begin to pop with the cooler nights and days starting to take hold more so.

Portions of the Thousand Islands and the Catskills will be approaching midpoint change.

Adirondacks

Lake Placid, 90 percent

Wilmington, 70 percent

Schroon Lake, 20 percent

Whiteface Mountain, 45 percent

Saranac Lake, 75 percent

Tupper Lake, 85 percent

Long Lake, 70 percent

Old Forge, 70 percent

Lake Pleasant, 35 percent

Crown Point, 20 percent

Newcomb, 30 percent

Ticonderoga, 30 percent

Plattsburgh, 25 percent

Cranberry Lake, 40 percent

Catskills

Delhi, 50-55 percent

Kingston, 15 percent

Belleayre Mountain, 10-15 percent

West Shokan, 30 percent

Forestburgh, 15 percent

Greene County, 50 percent

Central New York

Herkimer, 20 percent

Chittenango Falls, 20 percent

Utica, 15 percent

Binghamton, 20 percent

Finger Lakes

Rochester, 25 percent

Canandaigua, 10 percent

Corning, 20 percent

Watkins Glen, 15 percent

Elmira, 15 percent

Auburn, less than 10 percent

Thousand Islands-Seaway region

Jefferson County, 45-70 percent

Watertown, less than 10 percent

Oswego County, 45 percent

Madrid, 25 percent

With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.

These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.