Fall Foliage Report #4: Peak and near peak foliage make an appearance

The fourth Fall Foliage report is out for New York as we move into early October! September 29th – October 5th and colors peaking in parts of the Adirondacks namely the high peaks region where reds and oranges are the most prolific, especially in and around Lake Placid.
Some nice colors are also shining through now across parts of the Catskills, Northern Oswego and Northern Jefferson counties too. The rest of CNY is just starting to see splashes of color begin to pop with the cooler nights and days starting to take hold more so.
Portions of the Thousand Islands and the Catskills will be approaching midpoint change.
Adirondacks
- Lake Placid, 90 percent
- Wilmington, 70 percent
- Schroon Lake, 20 percent
- Whiteface Mountain, 45 percent
- Saranac Lake, 75 percent
- Tupper Lake, 85 percent
- Long Lake, 70 percent
- Old Forge, 70 percent
- Lake Pleasant, 35 percent
- Crown Point, 20 percent
- Newcomb, 30 percent
- Ticonderoga, 30 percent
- Plattsburgh, 25 percent
- Cranberry Lake, 40 percent
Catskills
- Delhi, 50-55 percent
- Kingston, 15 percent
- Belleayre Mountain, 10-15 percent
- West Shokan, 30 percent
- Forestburgh, 15 percent
- Greene County, 50 percent
Central New York
- Herkimer, 20 percent
- Chittenango Falls, 20 percent
- Utica, 15 percent
- Binghamton, 20 percent
Finger Lakes
- Rochester, 25 percent
- Canandaigua, 10 percent
- Corning, 20 percent
- Watkins Glen, 15 percent
- Elmira, 15 percent
- Auburn, less than 10 percent
Thousand Islands-Seaway region
- Jefferson County, 45-70 percent
- Watertown, less than 10 percent
- Oswego County, 45 percent
- Madrid, 25 percent
With heightened rates of Covid-19 cases, the tourism website urges travelers to follow all Covid safety guidelines while leaf peeping this season and embarking on seasonal excursions like fall festivals and foliage train rides. Checking ahead to make sure attractions are open and available is also recommended.
These reports come from volunteer field observers throughout the state that are relayed to Empire State Development Division of Tourism.