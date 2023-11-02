Here are the weekly foliage reports from the New York State Department of Economic Development.

In the Finger Lakes, Onondaga County reports from Syracuse expect peak foliage with 90% color change and mostly yellow and mustard leaves of average brilliance, along with a few shades of red. Peak and past-peak conditions are expected around Upper Onondaga Park, with more than 85% leaf change and yellow leaves accented by pops of orange and dark red. Peak foliage is expected in Livingston County, where spotters in Geneseo predict 75% or more change and yellow and orange leaves highlighted by pops of red, despite significant leaf droppage In Ontario County, Rushville should peak this weekend with 80% change and vibrant seasonal shades. Peak foliage in also anticipated in Steuben County around Corning, Hammondsport, Hornell and Bath, with 90% color change.

In Monroe County around Rochester, most of the area will be past-peak by the weekend, with a chance of some peak colors, including varying shades of yellow, orange, red, and brown on trees along Lake Ontario. The city’s Brighton neighborhood will be just-past-peak with plenty of yellow leaves, along with some gold, orange and red brightening the entire landscape. The fallen yellow leaves reflect the available light and make for a still enjoyable foliage viewing experience.

In Cayuga County, Auburn should be past-peak this weekend with nearly complete color change. Foliage will be past-peak in Chemung County around Elmira, with 100% leaf change, considerable droppage and only a few colorful leaves remaining. In Cortland County, past-peak conditions are predicted for Cortland with 85% transition with some brilliant red and orange leaves remaining. Tioga County spotters in Owego report past-peak foliage with more than 95% color change and primarily yellow and brown leaves, and the occasional pop of red. Conditions in the Tompkins County communities of Ithaca and Trumansburg are likely past-peak with complete color change and muted to average shades of brown, burnt orange and red. Foliage will be past-peak in Wayne County near Lyons with 95% change and orange, yellow and brown leaves. Penn Yan in Yates County will also be past-peak, featuring 80% color change.

In Central New York, reports from Herkimer in southern Herkimer County predict past-peak foliage with 100% transition and muted colors. Expect past-peak foliage in Madison County around Oneida, with 95% change with muted to average shades. In Schoharie County, Middleburgh volunteers anticipate past-peak foliage with 90% change.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, conditions are now past-peak in Oswego County. Gusting winds and rain have taken a toll on much of the foliage across the northern swath of the county and along the I-81 corridor to the east, leaving a blanket of fall color on the ground below. However, in the southwestern corner of the county, bright pops of orange, red and yellow remain along Oswego’s tree-lined streets and in many of its parks.