SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Cooler weather means is rapidly approaching peak conditions in parts of Central New York. For parts of the state, conditions are already past peak.

Here are the latest reports from the New York State Office of Economic Development.

In the Finger Lakes, Ontario County spotters in Naples expect near-peak conditions with at least 70% color change and red, yellow and green shades, while Bristol and Canandaigua observers anticipate near-peak foliage with 65% change and shades of red, yellow and green. Spotters in Rushville anticipate just 20% transition with hints of orange and some yellow amid the still mostly green leaves. In Cayuga County, volunteers in Auburn predict near-peak foliage with more than 75-80% foliage change and muted to bright shades of yellow, orange and red. Chemung County reports from Elmira project near-peak conditions with 70% leaf transition and a full range of yellow, orange and red leaves emerging at all elevations. The views from Harris Hill and Tanglewood Nature Center are particularly impressive.

Tompkins County spotters in Ithaca and Trumansburg predict near-peak foliage with 65% transition with bright reds appearing among the burnt orange, yellow, and quickly disappearing green leaves. In Cortland County, reports from Lime Hollow Nature Center in Cortland predict leaves approaching peak with at least 60% transition and bright yellow and orange leaves. Livingston County volunteers in Geneseo expect 50% change with yellow and red leaves. In Onondaga County, spotters from Upper Onondaga Park in Syracuse report 40% transition and muted to average green, yellow, orange and dark red leaves approaching midpoint of change. Seneca County spotters in Waterloo anticipate near-peak to peak conditions this weekend with 65% change and muted brown, red and yellow leaves.

Monroe County reports from Rochester predict 45-50% change with the foliage now blending in nicely with olive green, yellow, red and orange leaves. Some trees continue to be a beautiful blend of red-orange and green, and the foliage change appears to be further along west of the Rochester area. Volunteers in the Brighton area of Rochester predict near-peak foliage with 55% color change and green-to-light green, yellow-green to yellow, red and red-brown leaves. Yellow leaves are on hickory trees, cottonwood trees and yellow poplars, while the red leaves are appearing on sugar, red, and some silver maples.

Schuyler County spotters in Watkins Glen and Hector predict 50% color change with average shades of yellow and orange. There was minimal leaf droppage caused by recent wind and rain, and there is still great foliage viewing on the hill and along Seneca Lake. In Steuben County, volunteers reporting from Corning, Hammondsport, Hornell and Bath anticipate 40% foliage change with muted to average yellow, orange and red leaves. In Tioga County, Owego reports predict that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 40% transition and red, yellow, orange and green leaves. In Wayne County, spotters in Lyons are predicting 50% change with green, yellow, orange and some red leaves. Some areas are full of color while a short distance away leaves on many of the trees are still green. The Route 104 corridor is very colorful, while areas north and south are seeing a much slower transition. In the Yates County village of Penn Yan, foliage should be at midpoint of change with 40% transition and mostly yellow leaves.

In Central New York, Broome County reports from Binghamton predict peak foliage with 75% transition and bright red, yellow, orange and green leaves. Spotters in Chenango County predict that foliage will also be peak in Norwich, with 90% color change and red, orange and yellow leaves. In Madison County, volunteers at Owera Vineyards in Cazenovia predict near-peak foliage with 75% change highlighted by average to bright green, yellow, orange, brown and red leaves. In Herkimer County, observers in Herkimer predict 50% leaf change with yellow, orange and red leaves.

In Oneida County, spotters in Utica predict that foliage will be approaching midpoint of change with 40% transition and yellow, orange and red leaves of average brilliance. Otsego County observers in Cooperstown note that the past weekend’s storms knocked down many leaves, and expect that foliage will be at midpoint of change with at least 35% transition and muted green, orange, yellow and red leaves. In Schoharie County, Cobleskill spotters anticipate foliage will be around midpoint of change with 35% or more transition and orange, yellow and some red leaves.

In the Adirondacks, Clinton County spotters in Plattsburgh predict peak foliage with 95% leaf change and shades of yellow and orange. In Essex County, peak colors should hold into the weekend in Lake Placid, with nearly complete leaf transition and brilliant shades of deep red, rich golden yellow and warm orange. Spotters reporting from Wilmington, Jay, Upper Jay, and Au Sable Forks predict past-peak leaves with total leaf transition and a mix of muted to average pockets of errant reds, larger quantities of lingering yellows and oranges, and areas of browned leaves and bare trees. At Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, spotters anticipate past-peak foliage with more than 90% leaf change and bright red, orange, yellow leaves, along with a few remaining shades of green. Leaf droppage from last weekend’s storms was less than expected.

Spotters at the Lake Champlain Visitors Center in Crown Point predict foliage at midpoint of change with 50-70% transition and patches of russet, yellow-golds, and occasional oranges and reds. Around Ticonderoga, look for at least 25% change with the stage of change ranging from midpoint to peak, depending on the location, and shades of green, orange and brown of varying brilliance. Newcomb observers anticipate past-peak foliage with muted shades of red, yellow and orange, along with significant leaf droppage.

In Franklin County, reports from Malone predict peak foliage with bright red, orange, green and some yellow leaves. Spotters stationed in Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab expect foliage to be past-peak with 95-100% color change and taxicab yellow, goldenrod, russet, mahogany, leather, turmeric, saffron and merlot-colored leaves of average brilliance. With October temperatures some of the warmest on record, the remaining leaves are still providing some worthwhile vistas. Foliage will also be past-peak in Saranac Lake with nearly complete leaf change and about 50% leaf droppage, and mostly yellow leaves remaining.

In Warren County, spotters in Lake George are predicting near-peak foliage with 75-85% change and a good mix of fall colors including bright yellows, vibrant oranges and fiery reds, while Queensbury observers predict 75% leaf change and near-peak foliage with a nice mix of bright yellow, red and orange leaves.

In Lewis County, reports from Lowville anticipate foliage will be past-peak by the weekend with more than 90% change and mostly muted orange leaves, while spotters in the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County in Wanakena predict past-peak foliage and nearly complete leaf change. It is expected that most deciduous leaves will have fallen by the end of the weekend.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County spotters in Alexandria Bay predict that foliage will peak this weekend with 90% color change and a brilliant range of fall colors. Oswego County reports predict an average of 65% color transition with near-peak and peak conditions. Shades of orange, red and yellow continue to color the tree line across the northern and eastern regions of the county, while muted yellow tones are beginning to tinge the dull green landscape in the southwest corner, along with the existing bronze and rust shades.

In St. Lawrence County, spotters in Madrid predict peak foliage with 90% change and bright shades of orange and yellow, along with some reds. Observers in Canton predict that foliage will be near-peak with 70% change and bright to vivid red, yellow, orange and green leaves. Many trees in the area have yet to change color. Foliage transition in the Ogdensburg area is expected to remain minimal through the weekend with some yellow leaves emerging.