SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Fall foliage is nearing its peak across Central New York, with past peak conditions in the Adirondacks.

Here are the latest foliage reports from across New York state courtesy the Department of Economic Development

In the Finger Lakes, Cortland County spotters in the City of Cortland anticipate peak foliage with 70% change and bright red and orange leaves. Onondaga County volunteers at Labrador Hollow Unique Area in Tully predict peak foliage with 75% change and muted yellow, orange and brown leaves. Spotters in Syracuse predict that foliage will be at midpoint of change with nearly 50% transition and muted yellow and mustard leaves, along a few subdued shades of red. Foliage in the city around Upper Onondaga Park will be at midpoint of change with 50% transition and an abundance of muted to average yellows, plus some emerging hints of orange and red.

Schuyler County spotters reporting from Watkins Glen and Hector anticipate peak foliage with 70% transition and average shades of yellow, orange and red. Visitors can find especially good color around the southern end of Seneca Lake.

In Tompkins County, reports from Ithaca and Trumansburg expect peak foliage with 80% color change and orange and yellow leaves, plus pops of red and significant leaf droppage. Chemung County spotters in Elmira are predicting near-peak leaves with 75-80% color change and a seasonal mix of golds and burgundies. Ontario County volunteers in Bristol and Naples predict that peak conditions with 70% change and a full range of fall color. Spotters reporting from Canandaigua and Victor expect peak and just-past-peak foliage with more than 75% change and a range of muted fall colors, plus a significant amount of droppage. Observations from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville expect foliage to be at midpoint of change with 50% transition and bright patches of yellow and orange leaves breaking through the green backdrop.

Wayne County volunteers in Lyons anticipate that foliage will be near-peak with 65% leaf change and significant yellow and orange leaves, plus some few deep reds. In Cayuga County, spotters in Fair Haven and Cato predict near-peak conditions with 50% change and average to bright gold, orange and yellow leaves. Reports from Auburn also predict near-peak foliage, with nearly 75% color change and average shades of yellow and red. The pace of foliage change in Monroe County is picking up, and spotters in Rochester are predicting 55-60% transition as the area’s leaves move further away from green and olive green toward the full spectrum of yellow, red and orange. Observers in the Brighton area of the city predict near-peak foliage with 60% color change. Despite many green trees in the area, the longer and cooler nights are beginning to generate bright shades of red, gold, yellow and some orange.

In Livingston County, Geneseo volunteers expect foliage will be at the midpoint of change with 55% transition and mostly yellow and red leaves. Steuben County observers reporting from Corning, Hammondsport, Hornell and Bath also anticipate midpoint of change with 60% transition. Tioga County spotters in Owego predict that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 60% transition and yellow and some orange leaves, while the conditions in Yates County around Penn Yan should be near 45% change, featuring mostly shades of yellow, accented by pops of red and orange.

In Central New York, peak foliage is expected in Madison County around Oneida, with 90% color change with brilliant red, yellow, orange and green leaves. Otsego County spotters in Cooperstown expect that leaves will be at-peak this weekend with 55% color change and mostly orange leaves. Broome County reports from Binghamton are anticipating peak to just-past-peak foliage with 80% color transition and bright green, red, yellow and orange leaves.

In Schoharie County, Cobleskill volunteers predict foliage will be near-peak with more than 50% color change and mostly orange and yellow leaves, while Oneida County spotters in Utica expect that foliage will be at midpoint of change with nearly 50% transition and varying shades of green, yellow, orange and red. Herkimer County reports from Herkimer project that foliage will be at midpoint of change with 60% color transition and yellow and orange leaves of average brilliance, along with the remaining green leaves. Foliage will be past-peak in Chenango County, according to spotters in Norwich, with nearly complete leaf change.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Oswego County spotters project peak foliage this weekend. The foliage is quite colorful in the northeastern portion of the county, with shades of orange, red and yellow highlighting the tree line along the Salmon River and the Route 81 corridor. Muted tones of orange, red and yellow now have equal billing alongside the faded green and bronze leaves across the southern landscape – with surprising pops of plum coming through. In Jefferson County, volunteers reporting from the Thousand Islands Bridge in Alexandria Bay predict that peak colors should persist through the weekend with 100% change and a full range of brilliant fall hues expected. In St. Lawrence County, Ogdensburg observers predict only 25% change with mostly muted yellow leaves.

In the Adirondacks, Warren County observers anticipate peak foliage throughout the county, especially around the shores of Lake George, which should see near-complete leaf change and a brilliant assortment of golden yellows, burnt oranges and burgundy reds. Spotters in Queensbury predict peak conditions with 95% foliage change and bright red, orange and yellow leaves. In Franklin County, foliage in the Malone area will range from peak to just-past-peak with 85% color change and red, orange, green and yellow leaves.

Essex County volunteers reporting from the Lake Champlain Visitors Center in Crown Point predict that foliage will be 60-85% changed with patches of russets, yellow-golds, and occasional oranges and reds. The stage of change will range from midpoint to near-peak, with greater leaf progression in higher elevations. Leaves in the Ticonderoga area should be around midpoint of change with mostly green and yellow leaves, along with some touches of red. Leaf transition is occurring slowly in some areas and quicker in others, with many trees still green, and some higher elevations appearing past-peak. Observers in Lake Placid anticipate past-peak foliage with nearly complete color change and varying shades of yellow and gold, along with some red. Spotters at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area in Wilmington note that although foliage is now past-peak, there are still some remaining bright orange and yellow leaves.