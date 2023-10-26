Here are the latest reports as provided by the New York State Department of Economic Development.

In the Finger Lakes, Syracuse spotters at Upper Onondaga Park note dramatic changes over the past week and expect near-peak to peak foliage with 70% change this weekend with muted to average shades of mustard-yellow and orange, along with pops of dark red and bright red. Look for near-peak foliage in Livingston County, where volunteers in Geneseo predict 65% change and orange, yellow and green leaves. Steuben County spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, Hornell and Bath expect near-peak conditions with 75% change and bright mostly orange leaves, along with some yellow and red shades and hints of green. Cortland County observers at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Cortland predict past-peak foliage with 75% color change and very brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves.

Cayuga County reports from Auburn expect peak foliage with 95% change and muted shades of yellow and brown, along with some red leaves. In Chemung County, spotters in Elmira are predicting peak foliage with 85% color change and plenty of gold, orange, rust and yellow leaves.

In Monroe County, spotters in Rochester anticipate peak foliage with up to 95% color change and a full spectrum of fall colors, including some beautiful shades of yellow, red and orange. Reports from the Brighton area of the city predict peak leaves with at least 70% color change and average to bright shades of yellow, gold, orange, red and dark red. The spotters note that this is the week and weekend travelers will want to devote to foliage viewing in the area, with plenty of yellow leaves blending into glowing gold. Many of the orange leaves are outstanding and, grouped with red-leafed trees, make for an outstanding fall foliage experience.

Visitors can expect a wide range of conditions in Ontario County this weekend. Spotters in Bristol predict peak leaves with about 90% change and yellow, red and green leaves, while reports from Marcus Whitman Middle School in Rushville expect near-peak foliage with 50% change and very brilliant yellow, orange and green leaves. Volunteers in Honeoye, Canandaigua and Victor anticipate that foliage will be past-peak. In Tompkins County, spotters in Trumansburg and Ithaca predict peak and just-past-peak foliage with nearly complete leaf change and brilliant golden yellow, burnt orange and dark red leaves.

In Wayne County, spotters in Lyons anticipate peak foliage with 75% change and yellow, orange and some deep red leaves. Yates County spotters in Penn Yan predict peak foliage with 70% transition and average shades of yellow and orange. Schuyler County spotters checking in from Watkins Glen predict peak foliage with 75% progression and average seasonal shades.

In Central New York, Montgomery County reports from Fonda anticipate peak foliage with 80% change and bright red and golden yellow leaves. In Oneida County, spotters in Utica expect peak conditions this weekend with 65-70% foliage change and varying shades of green, yellow, orange and red. Color change has been uneven in this area, with many leaves still green while many others have dropped. In Madison County, volunteers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia predict peak foliage with more 90% transition and bright yellow, orange, red, brown and green leaves. Spotters to the north in Oneida predict past-peak conditions by the weekend. Schoharie County spotters in Middleburgh predict peak foliage with 75% color change. In southern Herkimer County, reports from Herkimer expect midpoint to near-peak foliage with 70% leaf change and bright seasonal colors.

In Broome County, spotters in Binghamton report past-peak foliage with 85% color change and bright yellow, green and red leaves. Chenango County observers reporting from Norwich anticipate past-peak foliage with 100% color change and traditional autumnal colors. Most leaves in the area have now fallen. In Otsego County, volunteers in Cooperstown are anticipating past-peak conditions with 80% change and muted colors.

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Ogdensburg observers in St. Lawrence County report conditions varying from midpoint of change to past-peak. Along the Maple City Trail, expect the leaves to be about 55% changed, while areas near the St. Lawrence River will be past-peak with up to 85% transition and bright and brilliant shades of yellow and red, despite significant droppage. Spotters in Wanakena expect past-peak foliage with 100% color change and mostly yellow and gold leaves. Foliage will be heading toward past-peak this weekend in Madrid with 100% color change. In Jefferson County, foliage will be slightly past-peak in Alexandria Bay with 100% leaf change and a full range of average to bright fall colors.

In the Adirondacks, Essex County foliage reports in the Ticonderoga area are expect peak conditions with muted to bright orange, red, brown, yellow and green leaves, along with some bare trees. Spotters note that leaf change in the area has been uneven this season and, in addition to peak areas, travelers will also find spots with minimal change and spots that are already past-peak. Volunteers in Crown Point predict peak and past-peak foliage with nearly complete leaf change and muted to average shades of orange and yellow/gold, along with some dark reds and russets. Foliage progression is further along in higher elevations. Warren County observers in Lake George predict past-peak foliage with 100% color change and some beautiful and bright burnt orange and burgundy leaves remaining, while spotters in Queensbury expect that foliage will be past-peak with 100% transition and brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves remaining on a few individual trees.

In the Catskills, foliage in Greene County will be mostly past-peak with some peak areas remaining around the valley and river. Look for nearly complete color change with bright red and orange leaves. Ulster County observers in Highland predict peak foliage with 80% change and bright yellow, orange and red leaves, despite significant droppage. Sullivan County spotters in Liberty predict that foliage will be slightly past-peak with 75% color change with significant droppage and several bare trees. Spotters in Forestburgh are anticipating past-peak foliage with 95% color change and enough bright shades of orange and red, along with gold and wine colors, to make a drive worthwhile.

Delaware County volunteers in Delhi, Bloomville and Hamden report past-peak foliage with more than 90% color change and bright orange and yellow leaves. Spotters in Deposit and Downsville say that foliage will be past-peak with nearly total color change.